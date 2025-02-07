Record January transfers in men’s soccer valued at $2.35B with almost 6,000 deals

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says men’s soccer clubs spent a record $2.35 billion on international transfer deals in a booming January trading period, fueled by England and Saudi Arabia. The 5,863 international transfers between clubs in different countries that are processed by FIFA was 900 more than the previous highest last year. There were 10 transfers reportedly valued at more than $31 million compared to one a year ago. Four of those fees were paid by Manchester City and the highest value was Colombia forward Jhon Durán’s $80 million move from Aston Villa to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al Nassr.

