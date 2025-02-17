Record defeat in Europe’s top division in rugby league is under investigation

SALFORD, England (AP) — The most one-sided result in the history of Europe’s top division in rugby league is subject to an investigation over whether the sport was brought into disrepute. Salford was thrashed 82-0 by St. Helens on Saturday in the opening round of the Super League, which currently contains teams from England and France. Salford decided to field a weakened lineup containing mostly young reserve players for the match because the club is under salary-cap restrictions by rugby league authorities. Salford is facing a range of potential sanctions, the harshest being a points deduction.

