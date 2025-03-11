Rebounding Raptors set single-game record with 73 boards, and four players with at least 10

TORONTO (AP) — A.J. Lawson and his hometown team in Toronto became the rebounding Raptors on a record-setting night. Lawson scored a career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds while being one of four Toronto players with double-doubles Monday night in a 119-104 win over Washington. The Raptors had never before had a quartet of players with at least 10 rebounds in the same game. They set a single-game franchise record with 73 rebounds, the most by any team in the NBA this season, and the most by any team in a regulation game since they joined the league 30 years ago.

