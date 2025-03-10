Reality is setting in for new Florida Panther Brad Marchand, who’s excited for a potential Cup run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand wore something with his new team’s logo on it for the first time Sunday night. He was FaceTiming his kids. There was a Florida Panthers hat on the table in front of him. Marchand still felt a little strange fully dressed in Panthers gear Monday morning: a red jacket with the logo emblazoned on the front, a matching navy blue Florida hat on his head. But it’s a feeling he’s starting to get used to just three days after being traded to Florida from the Boston Bruins, where he’d spent his entire 16-season NHL career.

