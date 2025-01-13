Real Sociedad records sixth consecutive home clean sheet in 1-0 win over Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has recorded a sixth clean sheet in a row at its Reale Arena on the way to a 1-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga. Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo’s solo goal gave the Basque club the victory on Monday. The win takes it into seventh spot in La Liga, two points and two places behind Villarreal.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.