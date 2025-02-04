Real Madrid’s woes on defense compounded by new Alaba injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s problems on defense have been compounded by a muscle injury to David Alaba. The club says Alaba has “ an adductor injury in his left leg.” Spanish media say Alaba is expected to be out for two to three weeks. He is likely to miss key matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League next week. Alaba returned to action only last month after being sidelined for more than a year because of a knee injury.

