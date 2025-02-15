Real Madrid’s Bellingham shown red card after using English expletive to protest referee

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has been sent off with a direct red card in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna after he used explicit language while protesting the refereeing. Referee José Luis Munuera marched the England midfielder in the 40th minute of Saturday’s Spanish league game. Coach Carlo Ancelotti defended his player and claimed that Munuera had made a translation error of Bellingham’s use of an English expletive.“Bellingham didn’t do anything that deserved a sending off,” Ancelotti said. “He said ‘(expletive) off,’ not ’(expletive) you. I don’t think that was meant to be offensive.” Bellingham said that his use of the expletive was not meant to target the referee.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.