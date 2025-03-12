Real Madrid vs Atletico goes to extra time in Champions League. Arsenal, Villa, Dortmund advance

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid scored within 30 seconds, Real Madrid missed a penalty in the 70th minute and the city rivals are going into extra time in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund all advanced to the quarterfinals lineup which will be completed when the Madrid derby is decided.

Atletico led 1-0 after 90 minutes in its Metropolitano Stadium to cancel out Madrid’s 2-1 advantage from the first leg last week.

Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blazed a penalty kick high over the Atletico goal when he could have sent the defending champion into the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappé earned the spot-kick when he was fouled by Clement Lenglet, his former France teammate.

Atletico took the lead with its first attack when England midfielder Conor Gallagher pounced on from close range when a cross by Rodrigo De Paul was deflected into the goalmouth.

The winner will next play Arsenal which rested some regulars in a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven to run up a 9-3 aggregate score.

Aston Villa also had a stress-free evening at home to ensure England has two teams in the quarterfinals, one night after Premier League leader Liverpool was beaten at Anfield by Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa won 3-0 against Club Brugge, which played with 10 men from the 17th, after a 3-1 win in Belgium last week. Brugge defender Kyriani Sabbe was sent off for pulling back Marcus Rashford when running clear on goal.

Substitute Marco Asensio, on loan at Villa from PSG, scored twice in the second half to ensure his temporary club will meet his parent club next.

Borussia Dortmund rallied with two second-half goals to win 2-1 at Lille and advance 3-2 on aggregate. The beaten finalist last season now faces Barcelona.

Lille was heading to its first-ever quarterfinal when Canada forward Jonathan David scored with a shot in the fifth minute. Dortmund leveled in the 54th from Emre Can’s penalty and Maximilian Beier sealed the win nine minutes later with a rising shot.

Quarterfinals draw

The quarterfinals pairings are: Arsenal vs Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa, Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

First-leg games are on April 8-9 and return games are one week later.

