Real Madrid sends harsh letter to Spanish soccer bosses complaining of ref mistakes

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has formally complained of refereeing mistakes to the Spanish soccer federation and the country’s top sports authority. The letter was sent on Monday, two days after Madrid felt it was hurt by refereeing mistakes in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol in La Liga. The result allows Atletico Madrid to move within one point of leader Madrid ahead of the rivals’ match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. Madrid says its board of directors agreed to send the “formal complaint … in the wake of the poor refereeing performance at the RCDE Stadium” on Saturday.

