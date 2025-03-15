Real Madrid says it won’t play again without 72 hours of rest between matches

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid won’t agree to play another game without 72 hours of rest between matches. The club made the announcement, which was confirmed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after its 2-1 win at Villarreal. Madrid’s game at Villarreal game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Saturday. Madrid had played a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday that started at 9:00 p.m. and lasted 120 minutes plus a penalty shootout.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.