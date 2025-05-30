Real Madrid pays fee to get Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in time for Club World Cup

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah hugs teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to celebrate after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

Real Madrid’s decision to pry defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his Liverpool contract one month before it expires could pay dividends at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish club will pay Liverpool a reported fee of up to 10 million euros ($11 million) to get the England right back on June 1 — rather than for free at the end of the month.

That means the 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold — who has agreed on a six-year contract through June 2031 — will be able to play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States starting in mid-June, Madrid announced Friday.

The prize for the Club World Cup champion? Up to $125 million.

“Welcome @trentarnold66!” fellow England international Jude Bellingham wrote on Instagram about his new Madrid teammate, accompanied by a photo of the pair.

Madrid opens its Club World Cup group stage against Saudi club Al-Hilal on June 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Alexander-Arnold had been criticized by some Liverpool fans for having let his contract run down — meaning he could leave as a free agent.

But since Alexander-Arnold was still under contract with the Premier League champions until the end of June, Liverpool was able to extract a fee for letting him go early.

Special windows

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup can make early signings under FIFA-approved special trading windows from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3.

Liverpool, which did not qualify for the Club World Cup, confirmed it accepted Madrid’s offer for Alexander-Arnold and that it “will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.” Neither club specified the amount.

Alexander-Arnold had announced earlier this month that he’d be leaving his boyhood club — with Madrid the expected destination.

By its own high standards, Madrid had a disappointing season, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Madrid hopes that Alexander-Arnold will reinforce a defense that was hammered by injuries this season as the team failed to win a title.

The team’s announcement noted that he “can also play in midfield.”

Coaching change

Alexander-Arnold will join Bellingham on a team that is undergoing a coaching change with Alonso taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

At Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold helped the club win two Premier League titles, a Champions League title and two FA Cup trophies, among other silverware.

“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes,” the Merseyside club said in a statement.

He made 354 appearances for Liverpool and scored 23 goals — but his key attribute is as a provider from the right side, perhaps most famously in the Champions League semifinals in 2019 when his quickly taken corner set up Divock Origi’s strike to complete a memorable comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

___

