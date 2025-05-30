Real Madrid pays fee to get Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in time for Club World Cup

Real Madrid’s decision to pry defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his Liverpool contract one month before it expires could pay dividends at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish club will pay Liverpool a reported fee of up to 10 million euros ($11 million) to get the England right back on June 1 — rather than for free at the end of the month.

That means the 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold — who has agreed on a six-year contract through June 2031 — will be able to play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States starting in mid-June, Madrid announced Friday.

The prize for the Club World Cup champion? Up to $125 million.

“Welcome @trentarnold66!” fellow England international Jude Bellingham wrote on Instagram about his new Madrid teammate, accompanied by a photo of the pair.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super

Madrid opens its Club World Cup group stage against Saudi club Al-Hilal on June 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Alexander-Arnold had been criticized by some Liverpool fans for having let his contract run down — meaning he could leave as a free agent.

But since Alexander-Arnold was still under contract with the Premier League champions until the end of June, Liverpool was able to extract a fee for letting him go early.

Special windows

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup can make early signings under FIFA-approved special trading windows from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3.

Liverpool, which did not qualify for the Club World Cup, confirmed it accepted Madrid’s offer for Alexander-Arnold and that it “will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.” Neither club specified the amount.

Alexander-Arnold had announced earlier this month that he’d be leaving his boyhood club — with Madrid the expected destination.

By its own high standards, Madrid had a disappointing season, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Madrid hopes that Alexander-Arnold will reinforce a defense that was hammered by injuries this season as the team failed to win a title.

The team’s announcement noted that he “can also play in midfield.”

Coaching change

Alexander-Arnold will join Bellingham on a team that is undergoing a coaching change with Alonso taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

At Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold helped the club win two Premier League titles, a Champions League title and two FA Cup trophies, among other silverware.

“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes,” the Merseyside club said in a statement.

He made 354 appearances for Liverpool and scored 23 goals — but his key attribute is as a provider from the right side, perhaps most famously in the Champions League semifinals in 2019 when his quickly taken corner set up Divock Origi’s strike to complete a memorable comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

