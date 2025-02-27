Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a left leg injury from the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. Madrid says Ceballos underwent tests on Thursday and has been diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring. The club says “his recovery will be assessed.” Spanish media say Ceballos could be out for up to two months. The 28-year-old Ceballos has been a regular starter for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently. He was hurt in the final minutes of the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

