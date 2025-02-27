Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos reacts during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a left leg injury from the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. Madrid says Ceballos underwent tests on Thursday and has been diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring. The club says “his recovery will be assessed.” Spanish media say Ceballos could be out for up to two months. The 28-year-old Ceballos has been a regular starter for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently. He was hurt in the final minutes of the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

