Real Madrid loses at Betis as Isco spearheads a 2-1 comeback win over former team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid stumbled in the three-way race for the Spanish league title as Isco Alarcón guided Real Betis to a 2-1 comeback win over the defending champion. The former Madrid player delivered a corner kick that has headed in by fellow midfielder Johnny Cardoso in the 34th minute. That canceled out Brahim Díaz’s 10th-minute opener for Madrid. Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th after he passed to Jesús Rodríguez and Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger fouled the Betis forward. Madrid’s loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is one point behind before it plays fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

