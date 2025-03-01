Real Madrid loses at Betis as Isco spearheads 2-1 comeback over former team; Atletico leads

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has stumbled in the three-way race for the Spanish league title as Isco Alarcón guided Real Betis to a 2-1 comeback win over the defending champion. The former Madrid player assisted Johnny Cardoso in the 34th minute to cancel out Brahim Díaz’s opener for Madrid. Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th. Madrid’s loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico Madrid has taken the provisional La Liga lead at two points clear after Julián Álvarez went off the bench and scored to help beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

