Real Madrid has 3-game home run to rebound from Barcelona loss in Super Cup final

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid hopes some home comfort will help the team get over yet another embarrassing loss to Barcelona. Madrid has three home games in seven days after losing to Barcelona 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The home run begins on Thursday against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last 16. Las Palmas then visits on Sunday in La Liga, and Salzburg on Jan. 22 in the Champions League.

