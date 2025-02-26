Real Madrid forward Mbappé to miss Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad after tooth problem

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has not been included in Real Madrid’s squad for the Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad. Coach Carlo Ancelotti had said Tuesday Mbappé was going to be available for the first leg of the semifinals in Basque Country. But the France star did not fully recover from a tooth problem and was left out of the traveling squad for the match. Also not included in the list were regular starters Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde, who are going to be rested by Ancelotti. Spanish media said Mbappé had a tooth removed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.