Real Madrid defender Rüdiger sidelined with muscle injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says central defender Antonio Rüdiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Saturday. Rüdiger has “an injury to the biceps femoris” in his right leg. The 31-year-old German player had to be substituted in the 15th minute of Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Espanyol. Madrid did not give a timetable for Rüdiger’s return. Spanish media said he is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

