Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah hugs teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to celebrate after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday in time for the Club World Cup after paying a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11 million) to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old England right back has agreed to a six-year deal through June 2031, the Spanish club said.

Madrid said Alexander-Arnold will play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup to be held in the United States starting in mid-June.

Alexander-Arnold had been criticized by some Liverpool fans for having let his contract run down — meaning he could leave as a free agent. But the deal announced Friday means Liverpool will get at least something.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.