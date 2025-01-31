Real Madrid and Mbappé vs. Man City and Haaland in standout of Champions League knockout playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the Champions League knockout playoffs round in a standout clash of the past two title winners after the draw was made Friday. Man City, the 2023 champion, will host the first leg on Feb. 11 or 12. The return game in Madrid is on Feb. 18 or 19. Madrid and City met in three semifinals and one quarterfinal in the past nine years and each time the winner went on to lift the trophy. Other two-leg playoffs include Celtic-Bayern Munich, Brest-Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus-PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord-AC Milan

