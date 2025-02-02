Reactions to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison discussed the trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before their game against the Cavaliers. Harrison thanked Doncic for his brilliance. He also said: “We definitely understand the magnitude of what just transpired. It’s not lost on us,” referring to the blockbuster trade that also sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. Kidd said “defense wins championships.” He added that “AD is the one that we truly believe fits.” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said: “We are grateful for today and look forward to what’s next.”

