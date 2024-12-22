Reactions to the death of baseball’s stolen base king Rickey Henderson

The baseball community mourns the death of stolen base king Rickey Henderson. Henderson died on Friday at the age of 65. The Athletics said Saturday they were “shocked and heartbroken by his passing.” MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark called Henderson one of the most impactful players in the history of the sport. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.