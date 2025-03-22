Reaction to the death of two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Former heavyweight champion George Foreman of Houston, reacts during a news conference in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1994.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lennox McLendon]

The sports, entertainment and political world is reacting to the death of two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. His family said he died Friday. He was 76. He had a record of 76-5 with 68 knockouts. He gained a place in popular culture with his George Foreman Grill, which sold millions thanks to his ability as a genial pitchman.

