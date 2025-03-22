Reaction to the death of two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman

The sports, entertainment and political world is reacting to the death of two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. His family said he died Friday. He was 76. He had a record of 76-5 with 68 knockouts. He gained a place in popular culture with his George Foreman Grill, which sold millions thanks to his ability as a genial pitchman.

