Rays prepare for uncertain future, playing home games at Steinbrenner Field this season

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — The Rays are used to uncertainty as they prepare for a regular season with home games at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training base of the New York Yankees. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field on Oct. 9, leaving the stadium unusable for at least 2025. In addition, the Rays have until March 31 to commit with the city of St. Petersburg on a planned $1.3 billion stadium that likely would open in 2029 at the earliest.

