Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz and add vesting option for 2027

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have picked up their $12 million team option on Yandy Díaz for the 2026 season. The Rays also have added a vesting option for 2027, pending 2026 performance thresholds. Díaz batted .281 with 14 homers, 65 RBIs and a .341 on-base percentage in 145 games last season. The 33-year-old first baseman had on-base percentages of .410 in 2023 and .401 in 2022. He hit an AL-leading .330 and finished sixth in the AL MVP balloting in 2023. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 78 runs that year.

