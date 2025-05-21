Rays hit 4 home runs to beat Astros 8-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run homer, among Tampa Bay’s four home runs in the game, and the Rays beat the Houston Astros 8-4 on Wednesday to win their three-game series.

Díaz’s shot in the bottom of the eighth followed Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe homering back-to-back in the fifth and Curtis Mead’s first of the season in the fourth.

All four homers were hit off Hunter Brown (6-3), who had allowed just two homers in his nine previous starts.

Taj Bradley (4-3), who gave up a two-run homer to Isaac Paredes in the first, went six innings, allowing just those two runs.

Key moment

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected for the first time this season in the top of the eighth inning. After the Astros cut the Rays’ lead to a run on a home run from Mauricio Dubón and a second homer from Paredes, Yainer Diaz was called out on a checked swing. The Astros called for a review, saying the ball hit Diaz. Cash was arguing it shouldn’t be reviewed. The call was confirmed.

Key stat

Yandy Díaz celebrated playing in his 800th career game, 711 with the Rays, with his seventh home run of 2025. He is the 33rd Cuban-born player to play in 800 major league games, including the sixth active player with Aroldis Chapman (817), Yasmani Grandal (1,307), Yuli Gurriel (943), Jose Iglesias (1,212) and Jorge Soler (1,056).

Up next

The Rays send right-hander Drew Rasmussen (2-4, 2.93 ERA) to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays at home Friday night.

The Astros head home to open a key divisional series Thursday against the Mariners. Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 7.88 ERA) will make his fourth start since the 2022 playoffs after a rocky return from the injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.