Rays and free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim agree to 2-year deal worth $29 million, AP source says

A person familiar with negotiations says the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ha-Seong Kim have agreed to a two-year contract valued at $29 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Rays have not announced the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement. Kim played his first four seasons in the majors with the San Diego Padres and won a Gold Glove in 2023. Kim tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. He hit .233 with 11 homers and 22 stolen bases.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.