Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan will begin the season on the injured list because of an inflamed nerve in his left triceps. Manager Kevin Cash provided an update on McClanahan a day after the left-hander departed a Grapefruit League start against Boston in the third inning. He had been slated to start for Tampa Bay on opening day against Colorado on Thursday. Cash told reporters in Florida, including one from MLB.com, that the prognosis on McClanahan is “probably the best news we could have heard.” McClanahan is coming back from his second Tommy John surgery on Aug. 21, 2023.

