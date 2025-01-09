Raynaud’s 12th double-double sparks Stanford past Virginia Tech 70-59 in first ACC home game

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half as Stanford overcame a nine-minute first-half scoring drought to edge Virginia Tech 70-59 in the first Atlantic Coast Conference contest played at Maples Pavilion. Jaylen Blakes’ jumper with two minutes gone by gave the Cardinal a 4-2 lead, but they did not score again for nine minutes and trailed 16-6. Stanford didn’t break into double-figures until Oziyah Sellers’ three-point play with 6:22 left got the Cardinal within 19-12, and his two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the half made it 30-25 at intermission.

