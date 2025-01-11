Raynaud posts 13th double-double as Stanford pulls away from Virginia, 88-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud posted his NCAA Division I-leading 13th double-double of the season by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as Stanford rolled to an 88-65 win over Virginia. The Cardinal (11-5, 3-2) swept its first Atlantic Coast Conference homestand with wins against Virginia Tech and the Cavaliers.

