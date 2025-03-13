Raynaud, Blakes double up to help send Stanford past Cal 78-73 in 2nd round of ACC Tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 23 points and Jaylen Blakes scored 21 points and seventh-seed Stanford beat No. 15 seed Cal 78-73 on Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Stanford (20-12) advances to face second-seeded Louisville on Thursday.

Playing for a chance to reach overtime for the third-straight game and trailing 76-73, Cal’s Mady Sissoko was called for a blocking foul attempting to set a screen for Andrej Stojakovic with 6.9 seconds remaining. Cal then intentionally fouled Raynaud, who made two free throws with five seconds left to seal it.

Stanford’s Benny Gealer buried a 3 with 1:21 left to break a tie at 68 and Stanford led the remainder.

Oziyah Sellers added 13 points for Stanford and reserve Chisom Okpara 12.

Stojakovic scored a career-high 37 points as he made his first seven shots. He had 16 points at halftime and finished 13-for-22 shooting including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. DJ Campbell added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Cal.

Sissoko threw down a dunk with 5:17 left in the first half to put the Bears up 30-25 before Stanford went on to outscore them 13-2 to close the half and led 38-32.

Cal had a slightly higher shooting percentage (56%) going 14 for 25 compared to Stanford’s 14 for 26 (53.8%) before the break. But the Cardinal had the edge behind the arc making eight to just a pair for the Bears.

Cal entered having played six overtime sessions in it last two games; a span of four days.

