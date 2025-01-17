Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is doubtful against Bills because of a knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday night’s playoff game at Buffalo because of a knee injury. Flowers was hurt in the regular-season finale against Cleveland. The second-year receiver missed last weekend’s 28-14 victory over Pittsburgh to open the postseason. Flowers didn’t practice this week, although coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility he could play against the Bills. Flowers earned Pro Bowl honors this season. He caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.

