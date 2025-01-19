Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers inactive vs. Bills for divisional playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens will be without leading receiver Zay Flowers for their divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year player was listed as doubtful to play and will miss his second straight game after hurting his knee in a regular season-ending win over Cleveland. Flowers is coming off a season in which he earned Pro Bowl honors with a team-leading 74 catches for 1,059 yards while scoring four touchdowns.

