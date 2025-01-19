Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers inactive vs. Bills for divisional playoff game

By The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens will be without leading receiver Zay Flowers for their divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year player was listed as doubtful to play and will miss his second straight game after hurting his knee in a regular season-ending win over Cleveland. Flowers is coming off a season in which he earned Pro Bowl honors with a team-leading 74 catches for 1,059 yards while scoring four touchdowns.

