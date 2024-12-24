Ravens visit Texans on Christmas Day, needing win to keep AFC North title hopes alive

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, needing a win to keep their AFC North title hopes alive. They have clinched a playoff spot, but needs wins in their final two regular-season games and one loss by the Steelers to capture the division title. The AFC South champion Texans are reeling after losing dynamic receiver Tank Dell to a season-ending knee injury Saturday in a loss to the Chiefs.

