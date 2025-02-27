Ravens’ Tucker releases new statement: ‘I have never intended to disrespect anyone’

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has released a new statement maintaining that he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional bodywork treatment. He also offered an apology. Tucker says it devastates him to know that anyone he’s worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional. He says he’s sorry to anyone who has felt otherwise. The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations “serious” and “concerning” this week, and the NFL is investigating.

