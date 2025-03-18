Ravens sign QB Cooper Rush to back up Lamar Jackson; Rush started 8 games with Dallas last season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Cooper Rush to back up two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Rush started eight games for the Dallas Cowboys last season while Dak Prescott was injured. The 31-year-old Central Michigan product finished the season with a passer rating of 83.8. He has appeared in 38 games in his career since making his debut in 2017 with the Cowboys. Josh Johnson was Jackson’s primary backup last season, attempting just three passes. He’s an unrestricted free agent. The Ravens also have quarterback Devin Leary, a sixth-round draft pick last year.

