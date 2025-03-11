Ravens reach 1-year agreement with WR DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday. The 32-year-old Hopkins moves from one AFC contender to another after finishing last season with Kansas City. He caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, but 2024 was not his most productive season. He caught 56 passes for 610 yards for Kansas City and Tennessee.

