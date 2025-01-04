Ravens QB Jackson, the first member of the 4,000-900 club, looks toward playoff run

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson capped a sensational regular season with a rather ordinary performance. It was plenty good enough to set a pair of NFL records and lead the Baltimore Ravens to a second straight AFC North title. Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 63 yards, too, which certainly played a part in Baltimore’s 35-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.