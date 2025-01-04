Ravens QB Jackson, the first member of the 4,000-900 club, looks toward playoff run

By DAVID GINSBURG The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson capped a sensational regular season with a rather ordinary performance. It was plenty good enough to set a pair of NFL records and lead the Baltimore Ravens to a second straight AFC North title. Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 63 yards, too, which certainly played a part in Baltimore’s 35-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

