Ravens QB Jackson becomes first member of the 4,000-800 club against the Browns

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 in a single season. He reached the 4,000-yard passing mark during the first half against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter also put him in position to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions. He would need to avoid any interceptions the rest of the game.

