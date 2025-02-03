Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken signs contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Todd Monken has signed a contract extension to remain Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. The Ravens didn’t announce the length of Monken’s deal. His return became increasingly likely as open head coaching positions elsewhere became filled. Baltimore’s offense has been excellent in Monken’s two seasons in charge. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won MVP honors last season and may do so again this week. The 2024 Ravens averaged 6.85 yards per play, the third most in NFL history, and they set a league record with 5.76 yards per rush.

