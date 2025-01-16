Ravens history is filled with big road victories in the playoffs. Now they need another

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Snow is possible this weekend for Baltimore’s game at Buffalo. The Ravens can also expect cold, windy conditions when they face the Bills. A hostile crowd will also be an obstacle. But if there’s one franchise that can draw on past success in tough environments, it’s this one. When Baltimore beat Pittsburgh last weekend, it was only the fifth home playoff victory in franchise history. The Ravens are 5-5 at home in the playoffs and 11-8 on the road. In coach John Harbaugh’s 17 seasons at the helm, they’ve won eight road postseason games. No other team has more than six in that span.

