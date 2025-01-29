Ravens hire former Colts coach Chuck Pagano to work with their secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano to join their defensive staff. The team says Pagano will be a senior secondary coach. Pagano coached the Colts from 2012-17. He then spent a couple seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring as their defensive coordinator after the 2020 season. Now he’s returning to the NFL. Pagano has some experience with the Ravens. He served as a secondary coach and defensive coordinator for Baltimore before becoming coach of the Colts.

