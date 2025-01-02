Ravens heavily favored to beat Cleveland, which would clinch the AFC North for Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored to beat Cleveland this weekend. A win Saturday would clinch the AFC North for Lamar Jackson’s team. Jackson is closing in on 4,000 yards passing. The Baltimore star would become the first player to reach that mark and 800 yards rushing in the same season. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal most of the week before deciding on Thursday to start Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Ravens. Zappe will be the 40th QB to start for the Browns since 1999.

