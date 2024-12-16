Ravens excuse WR Diontae Johnson from practice following his suspension last week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have excused Diontae Johnson from practice this week. That’s another part of the fallout after the team says the receiver refused to enter a game against Philadelphia on Dec. 1. Johnson was suspended for last weekend’s win over the New York Giants. The Ravens said Monday the team and Johnson “mutually agreed” for him to miss practice this week. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether he expects Johnson back with the team next week. The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a similar situation after linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter a game.

