Ravens elevate WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad with Zay Flowers doubtful

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad for Sunday night’s playoff game at Buffalo. Miller caught three passes in last weekend’s win over Pittsburgh. He had only one catch during the regular season. Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed the game against the Steelers because of a knee injury, and he’s doubtful for Sunday. Tupou appeared in three games during the regular season for Baltimore.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.