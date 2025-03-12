Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce announces his retirement on podcast

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce says he’s retiring. Pierce made the announcement on Wednesday’s Sports Spectrum podcast. He spent seven of his nine NFL seasons in two stints with Baltimore, sandwiched around time with Minnesota. Pierce provided a highlight near the end of last season when the 355-pounder intercepted a pass against Cleveland, then was mobbed by teammates. That was the first interception of his career. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 99 games. Pierce came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Samford.

