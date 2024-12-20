Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is trying to reduce stress, and he’s enjoying a bounceback season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s 35-14 road win over the New York Giants last weekend was Marlon Humphrey’s 13th start of the season. That’s a mark the defensive back has reached twice in the last four years. More than just being available, the former All-Pro has produced a career-high five interceptions. And the Baltimore defense is showing signs of improvement heading into Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh. Humphrey says his approach to football and life changed a bit this year after an injury-plagued 2023. He’s tried to appreciate each day and reduce stress.

