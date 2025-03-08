Ravens agree to a new contract with Pro Bowl LT Ronnie Stanley before free agency begins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ronnie Stanley is returning to the Baltimore Ravens after the team announced a new deal with the veteran left tackle. The Ravens did not announce contract terms, but the move takes one of the top offensive linemen off the market before the start of free agency next week. Stanley made the Pro Bowl last season. He has played nine years in the NFL, all with Baltimore. Last season was Stanley’s first without missing a game. He appeared in only seven games in two seasons from 2020-21 because of ankle problems.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.