Ratings show Super Rugby is on a high but the Blues are on a low

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Super Rugby is booming. Early indications have shown that fan interest in the Southern Hemisphere tournament has reached new highs this season, building on strong viewing numbers in 2024. The 2024 season saw a 12 percent increase in viewership in New Zealand which has five of the 11 Super Rugby teams. Figures from the first three rounds this season show that numbers again are strong both in New Zealand and Australia which has four teams.

