Rashford takes ‘easy decision’ to join Aston Villa on loan after falling out of favor at Man United

Marcus Rashford will look to reignite his career at Aston Villa after joining on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim. Neither Premier League club disclosed any more terms surrounding the deal. The Press Association and other sections of the British media have reported Rashford was joining Villa with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million) and that Villa was paying a loan fee as well as covering the majority of Rashford’s salary, reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week. The 27-year-old forward has not played for United, his hometown club, since Dec. 12 amid concerns about his commitment to training.

