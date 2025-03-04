Rashford returns to Champions League in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win at Club Brugge

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Marcus Rashford has resumed his Champions League career, starting in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win at Club Brugge. Rashford joined Villa on loan from Manchester United, where he had fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim. Brugge hosted Tuesday’s first leg of the last-16 tie. According to UEFA statistics Rashford played 33 Champions League games for United, scoring 12 goals. The 27-year-old forward’s loan runs to the end of the season.

